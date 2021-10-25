China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States...
Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Cases of a “flesh-eating” sexually transmitted infection that causes “beefy red” ulcers have been steadily rising in the United Kingdom over the last few years, per USA TODAY. A report by Birmingham Live suggests that while there were only 30 known cases of donovanosis in the United Kingdom in 2019,...
Efforts by Chinese diplomats to stop cultural events deemed critical of the government in Beijing have met with mixed results in Europe, succeeding in Germany but being rebuffed by a city government in Italy. The incident in Germany concerned a new book, Xi Jinping - The Most Powerful Man in...
DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between 5 and 11, it also said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing...
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to decide whether it is safe for young children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will decide whether to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Fireworks boomed as visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for COVID-19 test results, surrounded by health care workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly Sunday evening that it was no longer accepting any new visitors and was cooperating with an...
China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the […]
Germany's outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialized COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly.Germany's standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and a few other groups, but the health ministry has said that everyone is in principle entitled to one — drawing criticism from a group representing doctors.The country's vaccination campaign has slowed considerably since the summer. According to official figures, about two-thirds of the population of 83 million has been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the number...
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese President Xi Jinping's national campaign for "common prosperity" has cast a shadow over an industry that counts the country as one of its biggest markets: luxury goods. Xi's push to redistribute wealth in the world's second-largest economy has unsettled some luxury market investors. The...
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
Large companies whose workers refuse a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to make those employees pay for weekly tests and personal protective equipment under the federal government’s impending workplace safety rule for private-sector employers. Those details are included in an emergency rule set to be released this week by the...
