We’re still trying to process our shock from the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. So is quarterback Joe Burrow. Words like “trap game” were whispered ahead of Cincinnati’s matchup against the Jets, but no one believed it. No one wanted to believe it. The Bengals were the heavy favorites heading into Week 8 as the AFC North leaders, and following a fairly quick rise to the top this season, they were humbled like never before.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO