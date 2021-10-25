CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

By Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended pre-weekend gains on Monday to hit multi-year highs, lifted by tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond as economies recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures rose by $1.10, or 1.3%, to $86.63 a barrel by 1406 GMT,...

AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
