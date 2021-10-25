Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status – industry group
By Reuters
Shore News Network
8 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city’s status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some...
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China reiterated calls for the United States to cut off military ties with Taiwan on Friday in a cautious response to reports that U.S. Marines have been stationed on the self-ruled island for more than a year to strengthen its defenses against intensifying Chinese aggression. Asked about...
Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Beijing is making one thing clear to the country's embattled property developers: Pay your debts. All of them. Two major economic and finance agencies on Tuesday called on companies in "key industries" to redeem the principal and interest on their overseas bonds, according to a government statement.
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative.
The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
Hong Kong health officials report investigating a surge in invasive Group B Streptococcus cases. To date, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) has received reports by the Hospital Authority that 58 and 21 in-patients had tested positive for invasive Group B Streptococcus last month and in October (as of October 10) respectively, showing a surge as compared with a range of nine to 26 cases per month over the past three years (2019 to August 2021).
The University of Hong Kong has ordered the removal of a sculpture commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, the Chinese government’s bloody crackdown on student protesters in 1989. Activists and human rights groups have responded with anger and backlash, viewing the move as the latest attempt by authorities to control the narrative around the notorious act of state-sponsored violence.
An anti-sanctions law implemented by the Chinese government last June and planned for Hong Kong sounded off the alarm bells and represented the latest development amidst growing tensions between China and the United States. The law came in the midst of the U.S. imposing several new rounds of economic sanctions against China, who in turn are leveling new security restrictions and anti-sanctions list against individuals and businesses operating within the country.
A core member of Hong Kong’s prodemocracy camp stood on the balcony of the city’s legislature a quarter century ago, his fist raised in the air, and promised to continue to fight for universal suffrage. Today, he promotes the destruction of what limited voting freedoms Hong Kong has. Among the...
Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
FWD Group's initial public offering has hit a potential regulatory roadblock as the Hong Kong-based insurer backed by tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai seeks to raise as much as US$3 billion in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. The insurer has yet to receive final approval from...
London [UK], October 23 (ANI): China has expressed strong opposition to the "irresponsible remarks" recently made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Hong Kong affairs. Truss on Thursday expressed concern over the disqualification of "democratically-elected" Hong Kong district councillors, whose oaths of allegiance to the government were considered invalid.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0