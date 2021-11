Visitors to the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, can view a portion of the Blackstone Canal. Built in 1824 to help move goods to market, it ran alongside many of the water-powered textile mills that dotted southern New England. Those mills dumped millions of gallons of dye into the water over the years. For some, the Blackstone was a commercial highway, but for others it was little more than a toilet where industrial waste products could be disposed of free of charge. Today, almost 200 years later, visitors to the park can still see the faded yellow, green, blue, and red streaks in the granite walls of the canal.

