Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...

ASIA ・ 1 DAY AGO