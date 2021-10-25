CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIS launches new fund to nurture Asia green bond market

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday it would launch in early 2022 a fund to channel global central bank reserves to green projects in the Asia Pacific region. The fund, called Asian...

