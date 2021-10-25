CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol

By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer
 8 days ago

What can Cards fans expect from Marmol?

The St. Louis Cardinals have had six managers since 1981. Three of them -- Tony La Russa (1996-2011), Whitey Herzog (1980-90) and Joe Torre (1990-95) -- are all in the Hall of Fame. One of them, Mike Matheny (2012-18), reached the World Series and was back managing in the Majors a year after he was dismissed. One of them, Mike Shildt (2018-21), had a higher winning percentage than any of those previous four. The sixth, Oliver Marmol (who goes by Oli), was just named manager Monday morning. It is both a great job and a terrifying one: History looms over every move you make; it’s always looking over your shoulder.
Mike Shildt
