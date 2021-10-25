CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTH: Economic Impact of Ford's proposed Blue Oval City

kuaf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company plans to build a $5.6 billion electric truck plant, located about fifty miles east...

www.kuaf.com

newstalkflorida.com

LA Super Bowl Economic Impact: Real Numbers Or Voodoo Economics?

The Economic Impact Numbers Seem Not To Make Any Sense. The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee has put out a 60-page report proclaiming that an Inglewood, California-based Super Bowl in February of 2022 is going to be an economic windfall that could bring the Los Angeles region up to $477 million. Some of that money though is invisible because the economists who worked on the report claim that the television exposure that a Super Bowl can produce is worth $106.5 million in publicity for LA. You cannot spend publicity money. It does not exist. You cannot pay bills or lower taxes with money that exists only on paper. Another piece of the report is job creation. Super Bowl activities last about two weeks. Yet the economists claim that the 2022 Super Bowl will create somewhere between 2,200 and 4,700 jobs. No mention of how many of those jobs created will be minimum wage positions. The committee claims that somewhere between 100,000 and 150,000 people will be coming to LA for three-or-four-day visits because of the Super Bowl. It generally seems the figures were pulled out of a hat. There has never been a real audit of a mega sports event by elected officials. The elected officials really don’t want to know the real economic impact.
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana: Proposed casino could have “moderately positive” economic impact on St. Tammany, study says

Developers of the proposed casino in eastern St. Tammany Parish have for months touted its potential to draw tourists, events and other attractions to the Lake Pontchartrain waterfront near Slidell. A new study for the parish’s economic development agency paints a more muted picture, saying it could have a “moderately positive” impact.
LOUISIANA STATE
investing.com

GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (NYSE: GM ) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F ) Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring...
BUSINESS
#West Tennessee#Ford Motor Company
bizjournals

State approves $884M in incentives for Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval City project at the Memphis Regional Megasite

A massive project touted as transformative for West Tennessee's economy took a giant step forward. The Tennessee General Assembly approved on Oct. 20 incentives and infrastructure funding for Ford Motor Co. and South Korean battery company SK Innovation's planned 3,600-acre Blue Oval City campus. The project is set to be a $5.6 billion investment by Ford and SK Innovation at the Memphis Regional Megasite, creating 5,800 new jobs.
MEMPHIS, TN
MotorBiscuit

Blue Oval Invests $300 Million In Ford EV Plant

The Mustang Mach-E is currently the only Ford EV that customers can buy, but the American automaker is laying the groundwork to expand its electric vehicle offerings. Governments around the world are pushing mandates for manufacturers to produce more 100% electric vehicles. To meet that goal, OEMs are making significant investments to expand their EV production.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

The Economic Impact of a Hybrid Office

What Types of Businesses Stand to Benefit From a Hybrid Workplace?. How Could a Hybrid Workplace Affect Employee Well-Being and Job Satisfaction?. The hybrid office, an arrangement that combines remote and in-office work, seems poised to become the new normal for many white-collar workers. This model aims to use what we learned about workplace productivity and work-life balance during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a new setup that maximizes the benefits and minimizes the downsides of both in-office and remote work. Hybrid work, of course, will have its own economic pros and cons.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
industryglobalnews24.com

Kishida urges economic panel to create proposals for his capitalism policy

Fumio Kishida Japanese Prime Minister said that he has instructed the economic policy panel to put together an urgent proposal by early November for the development in Japan. Kishida asks economic panel to put up proposals for development. He will discuss the proposals with his cabinet and other researchers. These...
ECONOMY
Tennessee Lookout

Legislature approves Ford’s Blue Oval City, largest investment in state history

With some members calling it a “metamorphic moment” for West Tennessee, the Legislature approved a $900 million incentive package for Ford Motor Co. and, despite criticism, created a board with broad powers to oversee the project. Wrapping up a special session, the Senate and House passed funding Wednesday for the campus dubbed Blue Oval City […] The post Legislature approves Ford’s Blue Oval City, largest investment in state history appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Major California city becomes the most unaffordable housing market in America

Sacramento, California, is at the top of the list for the United States’s least affordable new homes markets. A new study examining household incomes and comparing them with median new home construction mortgages found the California capital tying with Miami, Florida. Eighty percent of households in the Sacramento region, same as Miami, are priced out of new homes, the study from real estate-technology firm, Knock, found.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFVS12

SEMO Homecoming economic impact on local businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homecoming is back at Southeast Missouri State University. After the pandemic cancelled events at last year, University leaders are getting ready for big crowds to return...and so are local business owners. “We’re already sold out. So we know we’re going to have a full house,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Spokesman-Review

Post Falls mayoral candidates consider city’s residential, economic growth

The mayoral candidates of Post Falls share similar concerns about the city’s growth, but have different plans to approach the issue. Mayor Ron Jacobson, 65, said he is a proponent for expanding the city’s residential areas and economic development, but he wishes it would all slow down. Jacobson, who is registered as a Republican, was first elected in 2013 and is running for his third mayoral term. He has lived in the city since 1980.
POST FALLS, ID
ledger.news

The City of Jackson is seeking proposals

The City of Jackson is seeking proposals for the use of the 147-acre large Oro de Amador Cattle Pasture area. Proposals shall be received by 3:00 p.m. on November 15, 2021, ATTN: Patti Ungaro, 33 Broadway, Jackson, CA 95642. RFP info is available at City Hall and city website @ ci.jackson.ca.us. Mail or hand-delivered proposals are acceptable.
JACKSON, CA
SignalsAZ

IRS Updates Information on the Third Economic Impact Payment

The third round of Economic Impact Payments was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 as an advance payment of the tax year 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS started sending the third Economic Impact Payments to eligible individuals on March 12, 2021. We continue to send Economic...
INCOME TAX
saportareport.com

Proposals: Amend tax codes to address economic inequality

The search for tools to address economic injustices has led two Atlanta-based researchers to propose changes to the federal and state tax codes. “The racial wealth gap will never be eliminated without significant tax reform,” Emory University law professor and author Dorothy Brown said the start of her remarks in a webinar hosted by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.
ATLANTA, GA
kicdam.com

Kossuth and Palo Alto Economic Development Discuss Impact

Algona, IA (KICD) — The Kossuth and Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation is out with their annual jobs survey. Director Maureen Elbert says wages are up, and more people are working. Elbert says respondents seem to be finding jobs closer to home. Elbert says Kossuth and Palo Alto Counties...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

