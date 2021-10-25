CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters While Employers Roll Out Mandates

By Michelle Quinn
Voice of America
 8 days ago

Millions of people in the United States...

www.voanews.com

Arab American News

U.S. details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House has rolled out detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to children aged 5 to 11. Within hours of the formal approval,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Covid-19 vaccine mandates: How employers should handle requests for religious exemptions

Julie Kinkopf, a partner at Weber Gallagher, breaks down how employers should handle requests for religious exemptions to their Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

More COVID-19 boosters roll out to Southeast Idaho

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to be given to specific groups. For the Moderna vaccine, these groups include:. — 65 years and older. — Age 18 plus who live in long-term care...
IDAHO STATE
Dallas News

How will the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be rolled out for young kids?

By early November, Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot could be in the arms of millions of children ages 5 to 11, pending authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The process of getting shots into arms probably won’t look like it did for adults....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Taiwan close to rolling out digital COVID-19 vaccine pass

Taiwan has completed the design of its national digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, though no date has been set yet for its implementation. According to a CNA news report, the certificate will be digital proof showing a person's vaccinations status, negative COVID-19 test report and whether they have recovered from the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Prompt procurement and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines are as important as their efficacy

For low- and middle-income countries, a COVID-19 vaccination program built on prompt procurement, effective on-the-ground distribution, and a rapid pace of vaccination (the total number of doses given daily) is likely to have a greater public health impact than one focused on relatively small differences in vaccine efficacy, according to a study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Scientists evaluating clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa found that an emphasis on these implementation factors in countries with limited resources is likely to dramatically reduce infections, save lives, and curtail overall health care costs through fewer hospitalizations. The study appears in Nature Communications.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Voice of America

FDA Clears Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized on Friday the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children 5-11 years old. The FDA approved for children doses that are one-third the amount that teens and adults receive. "With this vaccine kids can go back to something that's better than being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

White House Anticipating CDC Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

The White House COVID-19 response team said Monday it is anticipating final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is prepared to administer the first vaccines to U.S. children ages 5-11 later this week. Last Friday, the U.S. Food...
U.S. POLITICS
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota rolls out prizes for COVID-19 vaccination in kids

ST. PAUL - With COVID-19 vaccination rates for children age 12-17 hovering just over 60%, Gov. Tim Walz met with education officials on Monday, Oct. 18, to announce a special vaccination incentive program. Under the terms of the "Kids Deserve a Shot" plan, all 12- to 17-year-olds who initiate and...
MINNESOTA STATE
World Bank Blogs

Rolling out COVID-19 Vaccines in Malawi Amid Hesitancy and Supply Challenges

COVID-19 vaccine uptake among the eligible population is slow due to availability and hesitancy. More than half a million people have been vaccinated since March 2021. $37 million has been made available to support Malawi’s health systems response to COVID-19, including vaccine purchase and deployment. LILONGWE, October 19, 2021— One...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE

