TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Caleb Williams

It was a dire situation.

Unbeaten Oklahoma, having overcome a 10-0 deficit to six-TD underdog Kansas, was clinging to a 28-23 fourth quarter lead and facing a fourth and one situation on their own 46.

Sooner coach Lincoln Riley did not in hesitate in making his decision to go for the first down.

Taking a handoff from QB Caleb Williams handed the ball off to running back Kennedy Brooks--who was stopped for what appeared to be a two-yard loss.

First down Kansas?

Well, no whistle blew while Brooks was being pushed back and Williams simply took the ball from Brooks arms and ran for a first down.

After reviewing the play, the officials ruled it a forward handoff, but behind the line of scrimmage, which was legal.

Play stands, Oklahoma holds on for the victory which kept the Sooners' Final Four hopes alive.

"You've got to give those two kids a bunch of credit,'' said OU coach Lincoln Riley, who would have heard a bunch of criticism his choice of no punt if the play had failed. ""I think Caleb realized what trying to do. They both understood the situation and it was worth the chance to do it.''

For that play and his 15 of 20 for 178 yards and two TD effort, as well as for another 80 yards and another TD, Williams, making his first collegiate start, is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.