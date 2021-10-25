CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin peaks: Whether it’s supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Energy transition and peak demand predictions have spooked investors in oil, putting the prospect of peak production sooner than anticipated accompanied by wild price spikes. Key climate talks are set to begin at the end of this month in Glasgow, Scotland to tackle global warming under the...

MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
Shore News Network

Oil rises towards $85 as demand grows, OPEC supply lags

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short as demand recovers from the worst of the pandemic. The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October undershot the rise planned...
wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
erienewsnow.com

China's factories are still struggling with the energy crunch and supply woes

China's big factories just had their worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic began, underscoring the scale of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the supply challenges facing their customers. A government survey of manufacturing activity released over the weekend fell for a second straight month, down to...
Reuters

Four more British energy suppliers cease trading

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to have gone bust since the beginning of September to 17. Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have...
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
Street.Com

Let's Draw the Line Right Here: Oil Demand Is Never Linear

It is always amusing to read sell-side analyst notes at extremes, the mere sensationalism of events almost becomes self-fulfilling as it compels the others to follow suit, lest they be left behindThis is what is happening in the oil markets, currently as one by one, each sell side house is calling for $90-$100/bblBrent oil, some even say, could hi...
naturalgasworld.com

Oil rises as energy supply crunch and market tightness maintain bullish course

Although prices started the day with some minor losses as a stronger dollar raised some eyebrows, the dip was short-lived and gains quickly returned when the market focused on the bigger picture, that of a super-tight market amid a global energy supply crunch. Although prices started the day with some...
Houston Chronicle

Aramco warns world's spare oil supplies are falling rapidly

Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices having soared...
