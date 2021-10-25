CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novartis lung cancer drug fails phase III trial

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

U.S. buys more doses of Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment for $1.29 billion

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the U.S. government bought 614,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy for $1.29 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September revised its emergency use authorization for the company’s cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to include for use in patients who have been exposed to the virus and are at high risk for progression to severe disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Valneva Covid Vaccine Proves Its Efficiency during Phase III Trial

The Valneva company has developed a new Covid vaccine, the VLA2001, the only whole virus inactivated vaccine from Europe so far. The vaccine has been studied in clinical trials, and during the Phase III trial, it proved to be highly efficient against the new coronavirus. Valneva published on its official website that the new vaccine outperformed the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and will apply for approval.
INDUSTRY
Daily Camera

Edgewise Therapeutics completes Phase 1 trials for muscular dystrophy drug

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EWTX) has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials for EDG-5506, its new muscular dystrophy drug. According to a press statement, EDG-5506 is designed to treat two rare forms of the disorder: Becker muscular dystrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Both afflictions affect muscles of the hips, thighs, pelvic area and shoulders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Lung Cancer#Small Cell#Biomarkers#Canakinumab#Iii#Zurich#Reuters#Swiss
Phramalive.com

Phase III Kidney Transplant Study Fails

It’s a disappointing day for renal transplant patients after Angion Biomedica and Vifor Pharma announced that their Phase III trial on ANG-3777 did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints. The clinical study on ANG-3777, a small molecule that mimics the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates...
HEALTH
ShareCast

AstraZeneca biliary cancer drug hits Phase 3 trial endpoint

AstraZeneca said its Imfinzi drug “significantly” improved overall survival in biliary tract cancer when combined with chemotherapy, according to phase 3 trial results. The company on Monday said the trial revealed Imfinzi “demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC)”.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
financialbuzz.com

ERYTECH Pharma Fails Primary Endpoint Goal of Phase 3 of Eryaspase in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) reported top results from Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial that evaluates eryaspase as second line treatment in 512 patints with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival. “While the results are disappointing, we congratulate the company for a very well managed trial in this difficult disease. With a median survival of 7.5 months, ERYTECH has created a new reference standard for clinical evaluation in second line pancreatic cancer”,said Prof. Pascal Hammel, MD, PhD, gastroenterologistoncologist at Beaujon Hospital in Paris and co-principal investigator of the TRYbeCA-1 trial. “I agree with Prof Hammel, and want to add that the results in the subgroup of fluoropyrimidine-based treatments are, with a median survival of 8 months, really remarkable and merit further investigation. Especially since this was also the better subgroup in the Phase 2b trial”, said Prof. Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and co-principal investigator of the study. “Pancreatic cancer is a very challenging, heterogeneous disease, and the results of the TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial have now also encountered this significant hurdle.” said Dr Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH.
CANCER
biospace.com

Merck Sees Positive Signals for HIV Drug in Phase III

Merck today revealed positive results from two Phase III trials on a potential treatment for adults with HIV-1 infection and are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral regimens (ART). The two Phase III studies are part of the ILLUMINATE clinical trial, which looks into the action of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) on HIV-1....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FierceBiotech

Erytech shifts focus to leukemia as lead drug flunks late-stage pancreatic cancer trial

After seeing an overall survival benefit in a mid-stage study of eryaspase in pancreatic cancer, Erytech Pharma likely thought a phase 3 would be in the bag. But the results are out (PDF) and the late-stage trial did not confirm the earlier result. The French biopharmaceutical company will now shift focus to developing the therapy in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Good News Network

Anti-Cancer Drug Derived From Himalayan Fungus Clears Early Clinical Trials

An Oxford University study has shown that the new drug NUC-7738—a novel chemotherapy drug, derived from a fungus—has up to 40 times greater potency for killing cancer cells than its parent compound, with limited toxic side effects. The naturally-occurring nucleoside analogue known as Cordycepin (a.k.a 3’-deoxyadenosine) is found in the...
CANCER
investing.com

Radius Health Reports Positive Phase 3 Cancer Treatment Trial Results

Investing.com — Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and the Menarini Group announced positive topline results from their study of a treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Radius shares rose 21% on Wednesday. The study was designed to assess the treatment, elacestrant, as a monotherapy versus the standard of care for the...
CANCER
Benzinga

Pfizer Conceding Race in Hospitalized Covid Because of Todos Medical's Triple MOA Antiviral

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. New research suggests a third mechanism of action behind Tollovir. Third mechanism explains Tollovir’s robust data in severe disease where other antivirals have struggled. Tollovir quickly becoming the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Ocugen Hopes to Launch Phase III Trial of Covaxin in U.S.

Malvern, Pa.-based Ocugen has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to run a Phase III trial of India’s BBV152 (Covaxin), a vaccine against COVID-19. Part of the trial’s goal is to determine if the vaccine’s immune response in a completed Phase III...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

ERYTECH Announces Results From TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial Of Eryaspase In Patients With Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer. ERYTECH Pharma a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
CANCER
Channel 3000

New drug designed to help lung cancer patients

Dr. Vincent Lam joins News 3 Now to discuss a drug that lessens the side effects of chemotherapy for lung cancer patients. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy