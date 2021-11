In the Blues’ second game of last season, Colorado had seven power plays and scored on five of them in an ugly 8-0 loss. When the Blues played Colorado on Thursday in the sixth game of this season — and their first without one of their top penalty killers, Ryan O’Reilly — the Avalanche had five power plays and scored just once. Even though the Blues lost that game 4-3, it was the penalty kill that kept them alive and gave them a chance to tie the game in the final minute.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO