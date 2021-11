(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the U.S. government bought 614,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy for $1.29 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September revised its emergency use authorization for the company’s cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to include for use in patients who have been exposed to the virus and are at high risk for progression to severe disease.

