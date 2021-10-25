Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
As if the Tennessee Titans didn’t have enough issues in the wake of a serious injury to their star running back, Derrick Henry, the team was caught doing something against the rules in the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. During the contest, which Tennessee won, 34-31, in overtime,...
The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft. The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team’s snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise. The idea was...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In a small city like Fargo, North Dakota, it doesn't take long for secrets to become public -- especially when it comes to the North Dakota State quarterback. Which is why, even as starter Brock Jensen was leading the Bison to three consecutive FCS national championships...
On the surface, the Jaguars' win in the last upset of the week wasn't that impressive. By nature, when given out, the +165 price was above our self-appointed threshold to qualify for a UOTW (which sounds like a Div-III basketball powerhouse). Then, by the time the game kicked off on Sunday morning, the line had dropped to Dolphins -1.5.
SANTA CLARA – A rare rainstorm is forecast to accompany the 49ers’ game Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a 5:20 p.m. kickoff. How rare? Since Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014, the 49ers have hosted only three memorable games with rain: a November 2016 loss to the New England Patriots, a November 2017 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a December 2018 win over the Seahawks.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The decision the San Francisco 49ers made after a Super Bowl trip in the 2019 season to trade away defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner has backfired so far. The Niners opted to pay the less effective Arik Armstead and used the draft pick they got on...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will travel to San Francisco this weekend to play the 49ers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. EDT. It will be the second of four primetime games for the Colts this season. Indy, at 2-4 on the season, will look for its first winning streak...
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 30-18 at home coming off a Bye week to the Indianapolis Colts, who aren't even good. Which means the 49ers aren't good, either. Their record is 2-4 and they've lost four games in a row. They've also 10 of their past 11 home games, which is hard to fathom. Here are their grades for their latest dud.
Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz has seen a lot of flak over the past few years, first for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and then for his run with the Colts this year. And in the middle of a “bomb cyclone” of rain Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, he gave those critics yet more ammunition, getting his team into second and goal down 12-7, but then flipping a shovel pass straight to 49ers’ linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair:
The 49ers entered the season with high hopes, a talented roster, and high expectations. Yet, barely a third of the way through their regular-season schedule, all hope seems lost in San Francisco. There’s no way around it; the Niners were embarrassed by the Colts in a 30-18 defeat. While it seems hard to focus on the specifics with such overarching problems, here’s how much blame each position group should receive for the loss.
The 49ers couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for San Francisco. The Niners’ offense marched down the field after Elijah Mitchell rushed for over 50 yards and a touchdown, with Jimmy Garoppolo pitching in with a couple of play-action passes. We’ve talked all week about the lack of...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts survived heavy rain and strong winds to beat the 49ers 30-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the defense forced four turnovers. San Francisco jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an Elijah Mitchell...
Looking for a last-minute costume idea that's sure to spook any cornerback you might trick-or-treating route this Halloween?. Snag a Colts No. 11 jersey, grab a helmet with a Horseshoe on it and dress up as Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who's now made a couple of beastly catches in his two primetime appearances this season and has 35 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.
