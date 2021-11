It seems we now know what Amy Hennig is planning for her next project together with Skydance Media and it is a new Marvel game. Together with Insomniac Game’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, Marvel’s Midnight Suns by Firaxis Games, and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy by Eidos Montreal, another Marvel game is now in the works. This time it is being developed by Amy Hennig, known for being the writer and director of the Uncharted games at Naughty Dog, and Skydance Media. It is said that this will be a big AAA, story-driving game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO