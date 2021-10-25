CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin peaks: Whether it’s supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time

By Thomson Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Energy transition and peak demand predictions have spooked investors in oil, putting the prospect of peak production sooner than anticipated accompanied by wild price spikes. Key climate talks are set to begin at the end of this month in Glasgow, Scotland to tackle global warming under the...

MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
Shore News Network

Oil rises towards $85 as demand grows, OPEC supply lags

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short as demand recovers from the worst of the pandemic. The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October undershot the rise planned...
Supply bottlenecks dampen outlook for German manufacturers -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Supply bottlenecks hampered growth in German manufacturing activity for the third month in a row in October, a survey showed on Tuesday. IHS Markit’s Final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe’s largest economy, reached 57.8, slightly down from an initial “flash” reading of 58.2. The index stood at 58.4 in September.
AFP

Greening deserts: India powers renewable ambitions with solar push

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Proponents point to Bhadla Solar Park, one of the largest in the world, as an example of how innovation, technology, and public and private finance can drive swift change. 
Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity remained strong in the euro zone last month but supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed growth, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has caused product...
Norway to add new wind, hydropower capacity in next few months

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway aims to have an additional 4.1 TWh of wind and hydropower capacity operational before the end of this year although some projects could be delayed until 2022, the country’s energy regulator NVE said on Tuesday. The country currently has 5.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of wind and...
Reuters

Four more British energy suppliers cease trading

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to have gone bust since the beginning of September to 17. Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have...
KITV.com

China's factories are still struggling with the energy crunch and supply woes

China's big factories just had their worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic began, underscoring the scale of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the supply challenges facing their customers. A government survey of manufacturing activity released over the weekend fell for a second straight month, down to...
wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

For those investors seeking a strong oil and gas pure play, ConocoPhillips is laser-focused on drilling. Chevron has a diversified business model that helps to smooth out the ups and downs inherent to the oil business. Enbridge is a giant in the most stable part of the energy patch --...
newspressnow.com

The obvious solution to the U.S. supply crunch

Lately, the United States has been experiencing troubling shortages of consumer goods. Everything from groceries and paper supplies to electronics and automobiles are suddenly in short supply. Shipping disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic — including a record 100 trans-oceanic cargo ships waiting to enter the Port of Los Angeles — are contributing to a crisis that proves America has become far too dependent on imports. The solution is obvious: the U.S. must start manufacturing more goods and materials at home.
