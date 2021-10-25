CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man found dead in the backseat of truck in Gwinnett County ID’d

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 8 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A truck that residents of a Gwinnett County community say has been parked in the same spot for nearly a week is now at the center of a death investigation.

Gwinnett County police say they approached a suspicious truck at the intersection of Tech Center Parkway and Pierce Brennen Drive around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers the found the body of a man lying in the backseat of the red Dodge Ram truck.

Police have now identified the victim as 39-year-old Garcia Danielle Gaddis of Sandy Springs.

“It’s very mind-boggling as to why they parked this truck here with a dead body,” said resident Grace J.

Grace says that she and other neighbors noticed this truck sitting in the same spot for nearly a week.

Police say the man’s cause of death is currently under investigation. His identity is also not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the man’s death. They have not released any details on possible suspects.

Police also add that they are conducting their investigation in as timely a manner as possible to allow residents to get to their homes that are currently blocked off.

IN OTHER NEWS:

