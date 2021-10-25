Michigan Commit Visits ACC School

Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent has been committed to Michigan since March but he seems to be looking around at least a little bit. The 6-4, 210-pounder visited Louisville over the weekend and seemed to enjoy himself quite a bit.

It's worth noting that Trent was there with at least eight of his high school teammates, so it wasn't an individual decision by the U-M commit to just go check out another school, but it's still a visit late in the game with the early signing period fast approaching.

Michigan is obviously rolling as the No. 6 team in the country at 7-0, while Louisville is struggling a bit at 4-3 with no quality wins. However, Michigan wide receivers have caught just 58 balls, while Louisville wide receivers have reeled in 88 receptions. Winning is obviously more important than individual goals, but it could be a little tough convincing a big time wide receiver to come to Michigan given how the passing game has looked through seven games.

Trent is still committed to the Wolverines, but the interest in Louisville seems to be legitimate, and the Cardinals did offer the big-bodied receiver a little over a year ago. There isn't any significant buzz that Trent is thinking about decommitting, but whenever a commit checks out other schools, it's worth paying attention to.