Savor a Bite of Fall: Baked Apples

A trip to the apple orchard on a crisp day alerts your senses that fall is here. Today’s Transitions hit the road in search of some local apple varieties to create a few of our favorite fall dishes. Consider these tasty recipes a celebration of fall, in all its colorful (and yummy) splendor.

So get your buckets, it’s apple pickin’ time!

Type of Apple Used: Northern Spy

Taste: tart/semi-sweet

Hidden Hollow Orchard – Louisville, KY

*All recipes include the skin where a great deal of the nutrients are held.

Baked Apples

Serves 2

Ingredients:

• 2 Northern Spy apples

• ¼ cup chopped nuts of your choice (I used a blend of walnuts, pecans, and almonds)

• 2 tsps raisins

• 1 tbsp butter

• 1 tbsp brown sugar

• ¼ tsp cinnamon and nutmeg

•1/8 tsp of ginger, cardamom, and cloves

• Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

With a knife and/or vegetable peeler, take the core out of the apple, leave the bottom of the apple intact.

Add a pinch of salt to the interior of each apple. Place ½ tbsp of butter in the cavity of the cored apple. Add 1 tsp of raisins to each apple.

Mix together the brown sugar, chopped nuts, and spices. Divide in half and pack each half into the 2 apples.

Place apples in a shallow, oven-proof baking dish and place on the middle rack of the oven. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and press the side of one apple with a spoon to see if it’s soft. If not, place back in the oven for another 5-10 minutes or until done.

Serve warm. Top with ice cream or whipped cream if desired.

Created by Melissa Donald

P.S. Try these other delicious apple recipes — Fall Sausage with Apple Sautee and Dutch Baby with Sauteed Apples.