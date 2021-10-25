BTS's V melts hearts with his message on Weverse after the concert

BTS really went above and beyond for their Permission to Dance On Stage concert on Sunday. For their virtual concert, fans joined in from around the world to watch the K-Pop group perform some of their biggest hits over the years. In addition to performing new releases like "Butter," Dynamite," and their most recent single "Permission to Dance," members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also performed older hits like "I Need U" and "Save Me." Due to a calf injury, V sat out the choreography, but still showcased his vocals on stage. If you weren't able to tune in to the livestream, we've rounded up all the songs from the setlist for your listening pleasure below.
