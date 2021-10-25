BTS's V melts hearts with his message on Weverse after the concert

BTS's Jimin always comes alive on stage and this was evident on the 24th of October at the much anticipated BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert. From the day it was officially announced that BTS' fans were going to have the privilege of yet another online concert with the band, the anticipation was building and with every teaser and countdown the day was drawing ever so near. When the day finally arrived at 6:30 KST all were ready and judging from the setlist which contained their latest hits and the down memory lane goldies like Blood, sweat and tears, Save me Fake love, I need you and more, they were indeed up for a splendid time.

