The South Korean ‘wave’ has gone global

Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoland balks at EU sanction threats, Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic. Poland’s prime minister has accused the EU of making demands with a “gun to our head,” Russian mercenaries...

Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Russia complained Saturday about lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global inoculation efforts. "Despite the decisions of the G20, not all countries in need can have access to anti-Covid vaccines," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in video message comments to counterparts that were retransmitted on Russian state television. "This happens mainly because of dishonest competition, protectionism and because some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates," Putin added. In an apparent reference to the failure of Russia's Sputnik V to win foreign regulatory approval, Putin urged G20 health ministers to discuss the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates "as soon as possible".
PHARMACEUTICALS
Controversial South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo died in Seoul. He died in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital in the capital, after decades of health struggles. Roh led South Korea from a military-ruled authoritarian state to a democratic one, but ended his long career in prison for violently crushing rebellion, fraud, and self-enrichment.
POLITICS
UPI News

Automaker Stellantis partners with South Korean battery makers

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, is teaming up with South Korean battery makers to strengthen its footing in the electric vehicle market. LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading battery manufacturer, said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Stellantis to build factories with...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Kim Jong Un has lost about 44 pounds in a health kick, South Korean spies say

While North Korea suffers a food shortage emergency, chubby despot Kim Jong Un has lost at least 44 pounds — but just from a health kick, according to South Korean spies. The Hermit Kingdom’s 37-year-old leader’s dramatic weight loss has recently renewed speculation over his health, following high-level intelligence last year that he’d been on his death bed.
HEALTH
AFP

Japan's PM Kishida calls victory after 'tough' election

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national elections, vowing to boost the virus-hit economy and "take a leading role" in Asia's push towards carbon neutrality. "We will not only stand firm on our 2050 carbon-neutral goal but also take a leading role in working towards zero emissions in Asia," he said.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Council on Foreign Relations

Women This Week: Gender Inequality in South Korean Military

South Korea Contends With Gender Inequality in Military. South Korean military prosecutors brought charges against fifteen individuals earlier this month in connection with the sexual abuse case of Master Sergeant Lee Ye-Ram. Lee had reported the incident to her superiors in March of this year, but defense ministry investigators have accused Lee’s superiors of covering up the case. Lee died by suicide in May, after which the military brought formal charges against Lee’s alleged assailant. Separately, South Korea’s military said on Thursday that it will appeal a court ruling that found the military had illegally discriminated against transgender soldier Byun Hui-su. The military had discharged Byun in January 2020, and Byun subsequently filed suit against the military in August; Byun died by suicide in March of this year.
MILITARY
The Poly Post

Review: South Korean thriller ‘Squid Game’ kills Netflix records

Playing childhood games for money sounds fun! Tug of war, red light, green light and marbles. Now imagine there are 456 contestants, each competing for a chance to win a cash prize. Whenever a contestant loses, $84,000 is added into a big, golden piggy bank that is obtainable for winners after completing six rounds of games. The price to play? Your life.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY

