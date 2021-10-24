CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Man Builds Wife A “Spinning Home” So She Always Has A View

12tomatoes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always wanted a writing shed like that of Bernard Shaw. The well-known author had the coolest writing hut – it actually revolved!. It was built on a revolving base that had a circular track – it was pretty much like the Lazy Susan of writing sheds. Shaw said it was...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 2

Related
12tomatoes.com

Couple Takes Wedding Photos At Subway To Celebrate Where They Met

Subway is a place where we go to eat “fresh,” but did you know that there are other ways to enjoy this world-famous sub shop?. One couple managed to find love at Subway, which is not a story that you would expect to hear every day. While there are some couples who might try to avoid bringing this up, they are embracing every aspect of this amazing love story.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
12tomatoes.com

Moms Turn Trash Into Treasure With Beautiful Lamps Full Of Childhood Memories

If you’re a parent, you’re probably aware of the “pocket treasure” that your kids bring home. At least, that’s what my mom called it. After a while, she just associated my excited smile and exclaims of “treasure!” with my finding random items and bringing them home with me. While most...
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
TVShowsAce

Felicity & Evangeline Vuolo Surface In Rare Halloween Family Photos

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are back as cute as ever! The Duggar granddaughters appeared in a couple of family photos, showing off their adorable Halloween costumes with their parents. Fans have been hoping to see more photos of the little sisters as they’ve grown up, and now, new photos have arrived. Read on to see the latest pictures of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s sweet girls!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

Man Claims He Found An Eyeball Inside A Can Of Baked Beans

I think that all of us have heard at least one disgusting story about food. Perhaps we have even been an unfortunate victim and have a story of our own. Although that may be true, you will have a difficult time beating what Martin Ford has to say. The 54-year-old man loved baked beans but when he opened a can of Branston Baked Beans for dinner, he was shocked to discover something inside of it.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy