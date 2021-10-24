Two Men Enjoy A ‘Nice Break From Everything’ After Being Lost At Sea For Almost A Month

These predatory fish are compelling creatures and can easily draw a crowd, yet there are a number of reasons why they can’t be found in captivity. Great white sharks are known for their impressive size, intimidating speed and frightening rows of teeth. Despite their vicious portrayal in movies such as “Jaws” and “The Shallows” — or maybe because of it — people are inherently curious about these incredible creatures. Due to their popularity, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that if great white sharks were put on display in aquariums and marine parks, it would dramatically affect attendance in a positive way. So how come aquarium tanks around the world are free of great whites?

