CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing United executive found a year after his disappearance

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQqsg_0cbZkTZA00

Human remains found at a nature reserve in Illinois have been confirmed to be those of a United Airlines executive who went missing last year.

The body was discovered on Friday hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, about 25 miles outside of Chicago , police chief David Pederson said, adding there were no signs of wrongdoing.

A forensic odonatologist examined dental records and identified the body to be of Jacob Cefolia, DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said on Sunday.

Cefolia, a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United, was last seen on 7 August 2020.

His wallet, driver’s license and other personal belongings were also found at the location, police said. The clothes matched with what he was wearing on the day he was reported missing as well.

Authorities, however, are still investigating the cause and manner of death.

The police were contacted on Friday by contractors, after they stumbled upon the remains. Mr Pederson said the workers were removing invasive species in the area when they found the body hanging from a tree.

“The human remains were located in a very thick covered brush area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it. Obviously, the foliage is starting to drop this time of year, these contractors were working in a very thick area,” he told news channel NBC 5 Chicago .

The United executive was reported missing after his former wife informed authorities that he had failed to show up for his night with the kids.

Hours later, his car was reportedly found parked outside the forest preserve.

Following his disappearance, an extensive search with bloodhounds was carried out in the 2,503-acre area, but yielded no results.

The body was found at a site that had allegedly been searched numerous times, police added.

Comments / 2

Related
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Iowa teen’s killer identified 50 years after her body was found

Police have identified the man they say killed an Iowa teen exactly 50 years to the day her body was found dumped in an abandoned junk car. Cedar Rapids police revealed Tuesday that DNA testing confirmed George M. Smith was responsible for the 1971 slaying of 17-year-old Maureen Brubaker Farley.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Missing three-year-old found dead in an alley after mother murdered

A three-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after his mother was found murdered last week. Major Harris was found in the northern parts of the city on Thursday after an amber alert had been sent out concerning his disappearance. His remains were discovered in a container nearby some dumpsters. Police have not said how he died. “With a heavy heart, I’d like to pass [on] that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said on Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation. This...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
kiss951.com

Missing Wallet Is Found Fifty Years Later

A Kansas man is finally reunited with his wallet after losing it almost 50 years ago. Great Bend Police say the wallet had been turned into them with several items inside, including a Social Security card and an expired 1974 driver’s license. Authorities were able to get into contact with the wallet’s owner, who was reportedly very happy to have it back because he made the wallet himself many years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Odonatologist#Dental Records#Nbc
The Independent

Woman disappears looking for her missing son

An 80-year-old woman has been confirmed missing in Oklahoma after she went looking for her 59-year-old son, who is also missing. Glenda Parton, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen in Turley, Oklahoma, with an unidentified man on Monday night. Footage showed the octogenarian with an unknown man wearing jeans and a grey jumper with a “Trump won” camouflage baseball cap. He has since been named a person of interest in the case. Ms Parton’s four-door red Kia Rio was found in Turley on Tuesday without its owner, on Highway 75 near the 56th Street exit. The car was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Missing United Airlines Executive Identified After Human Remains Discovered in Forest

Remains discovered in a forest preserve in a Chicago-area suburb on Friday have been identified as belonging to Jacob Cefolia, a United Airlines executive who was reported missing in August 2020. Contractors found Cefolia's remains in Waterfall Glen Forest Reserve in Darien, Illinois. The body was found hanging from an uprooted tree in an area that was searched in the past, DuPage County officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WSVN-TV

Investigators say body found in Miramar is that of missing 18-year-old

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after a South Florida High School student went missing, police confirmed that they found his body outside a Miramar apartment complex. Family reported 18-year-old Dwight Grant missing on Sunday when he did not come home. On Tuesday, Miramar Police found a body in some...
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

Search of missing 3-year-old continues after mom found dead

The Milwaukee Police Department is currently searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after his mom was found dead and her suspected killer committed suicide. Major Harris was reported missing since Thursday morning after stranger discovered the body of his mother 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, in the backyard of a home on the 2600 block of North 37th Street home earlier that day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia

DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) — A body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia. Cefolia had been missing for more than a year. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said Sunday that a forensic odonatologist examined dental records and positively identified the body as Cefolia’s. The body was found on Friday. DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said there were no signs of foul play, and an investigation continues. Cefolia was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines. United said Cefolia had last...
DARIEN, IL
IBTimes

Body Found Of US Roadtripper Gabby Petito's Boyfriend

Human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to the boyfriend of murdered road tripper Gabby Petito, US authorities said Thursday. The FBI said in a statement that "a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains... are those of Brian Laundrie." Laundrie, 23, had been named a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy