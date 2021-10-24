Map Shows The Most Popular World Landmark Everyone Wants To Visit By State

To get the day going, San Francisco has no shortage of options for a strong cup of coffee. Blue Bottle might be the San Francisco go-to, but Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters has a strong, full-bodied cup of coffee that's worth the wait. For brunch, head to Kitchen Story in the Castro District. The popular brunch spot is known for its bacon flights, but there are also plenty of omelette and poached egg entrées for nonmeat eaters. Wash down either meal with a wild hibiscus mimosa or Castro michelada. Plant-based restaurant Wildseed offers an eclectic array of vegetarian options, from Mexican corn cakes and probiotic bowls to king trumpet mushrooms, as well as an extensive cocktail menu. And Peruvian restaurant Jaranita, located in the Marina District, serves a variety of ceviches in an atmospheric space with a twinkle-lit tree in the backroom.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO