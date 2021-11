The embassy of Nertherlands in Ghana has finally granted MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini an entry visa. Alhassan Suhuyini in a Facebook said: "On 20th Oct. 2021 l received a telephone call from the Embassy of Nertherlands in Ghana. The caller acknowledged the receipt of my protest letter and apologized for the inconvenience I suffered as a result of what may have been an error, which they assured they were committed to investigating. I was requested to submit my passport directly to the Embassy if I still intended to undertake the planned trip, so they could handle my request personally since their Visa services are outsourced to a private agency."

