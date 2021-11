Do you want to watch Dune this week (not just the 2021 version)? Here’s where all the various versions are available for your viewing pleasure. “The spice must flow, and flow it will when Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of sci-fi grandmaster Frank Herbert’s Dune arrives in the U.S. on October 22. But Villeneuve’s movie isn’t the only Dune available to check out—there’s a cult classic movie adaptation from 1984, two well-regarded miniseries that chronicled Paul Atreides’ fight against the corrupt Baron Harkonnen, and even a documentary looking at the giant sandworms we might have seen swimming in the desert seas of Arrakis. Here’s how to check out everything Dune has to offer (uh, other than the novels).”

