Wild’s Luck Runs Out

By Brian Halverson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — A pair of goals by Ryan Johansen and and a four-point night (1-3–4) by defenseman Roman Josi led the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center, snapping the Wild’s season-opening winning streak at four. Making his NHL debut,...

