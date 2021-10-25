Sunday night open thread

RED SOX (2) @ ASTROS (3) I think it’s been a pretty exciting postseason so far, even if there aren’t really any underdogs or particularly interesting narratives to latch onto. The remaining teams are all heavy hitters who have all been in the Championship Series within the last three years; Houston has made five of these in a row, and the Dodgers and Braves were in this position just 12 months ago. Nonetheless, the games themselves have been entertaining, with good pitching, offensive showcases, walk-off victories, and thrilling winner-take-all contests.
