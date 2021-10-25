CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Sunday night open thread

It's kind of weird to have the simultaneous occurrences of no baseball...

FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Twinkie Town

NLCS Game 5 - Open Thread

BRAVES (3) @ DODGERS (1) Eddie Rosario and Ehire Adrianza are one win away from the World Series. The Braves were famously in this position last season, up three games to one in the NLCS, with the Dodgers having openly reached a point where they had been so successful that the pressure just didn’t feel like it was on anymore. L.A. won the final three games, and went on to knock off the Rays in six games to win the 2020 World Series.
BASEBALL
Music City Miracles

Titans-Bills: Open game thread

Welcome to Monday Night Football! The Bills are in town tonight for a big AFC showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Josh Allen and company are white hot, while the Titans have been plagued with inconsistency so far. Can Vrabel’s crew get it all together tonight now that they’re finally getting...
NFL
#Braves
Twinkie Town

ALCS Game 6 - Open Thread

RED SOX (2) @ ASTROS (3) I think it’s been a pretty exciting postseason so far, even if there aren’t really any underdogs or particularly interesting narratives to latch onto. The remaining teams are all heavy hitters who have all been in the Championship Series within the last three years; Houston has made five of these in a row, and the Dodgers and Braves were in this position just 12 months ago. Nonetheless, the games themselves have been entertaining, with good pitching, offensive showcases, walk-off victories, and thrilling winner-take-all contests.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Broncos Vs. Browns Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. The Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns will kickoff Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will include the Browns not having several key offensive players as quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, running back Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin will all miss the contest due to injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Browns next Sunday in Cleveland so tonight we get a chance to do some pre scouting ahead of that Week 8 game.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 6 MNF open game thread

The Bills and Titans square off tonight on Monday Night Football. Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

TNF open thread: Broncos-Browns

It’s Week 7 and spend your Thursday night here as the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns in a game that will be of interest to this community. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Discuss it all here.
NFL
chatsports.com

Thursday night open thread: Can the shorthanded Packers beat the Cardinals?

The Cardinals cinderella season continues tonight as they’re at home against the Gren Bay Packers. Arizona lost J.J. Watt to a potentially season-ending injury this week. Watt sustained a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff, and dislocated shoulder against the Texans Sunday. That’s a brutal blow for a player who has been a big help for the Cardinals.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

TNF open thread: Packers at Cardinals

We have a good one to start Week 8 as the Green Bay Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Discuss it all here.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Bye Week Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase... This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion. The rules are still the same... Quick rundown of...
NFL
dawgsports.com

Second Quarter Open Thread

It’s been a frustratingly sloppy first quarter of football, with two third down penalties each putting the breaks on Georgia drives that could have ended in points. Tack on a missed field goal and a Jake Camarda punt that could have been downedninside the five but instead bounced into the end zone for a touchback, and there’s no argument that Georgia’s executed well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Jason, Freddy and Chucky Edition

Hola amigos! It’s backup quarterback time again on the Saturday evening open thread, and I (Toronto Steeler Fan) am your host this week. Your regularly scheduled host, steel canuck, didn’t practice all week (including Wednesday), and so he is on the inactive list tonight. And now, on to our show....
NFL
chatsports.com

'It was all worth it': A baseball life reaches a World Series pinnacle for Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss considered the question. It was the last home game the team would play this season — regardless of the outcome — and as his manager stood for selfies with fans who arrived two-and-a-half hours before first pitch, Weiss contemplated the journey it took to get there and wondered: If his career had gone like Brian Snitker’s — a couple minor league seasons as a player, followed by decades coaching his way through the farm system, making it to the big-league staff, only to be sent back down to manage Triple-A before finally breaking through as a first-time major-league manager at 60 — would he have stuck with it?
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jon Gruden News

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, but he continues to make NFL headlines. According to a report from CBS Sports, the ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach, who resigned after the leaking of several terrible emails, is considering some major lawsuits. Gruden, who used racist and homophobic language...
NFL
FanSided

Astros lineup includes huge demotion for Alex Bregman in Game 5

The Houston Astros are making some drastic changes to avoid being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series. Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are struggling lately. The Atlanta Braves have been able to routinely shut Houston down at the plate and, well, Bregman has been struggling more than most. As a result, Houston is trying to shake things up in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.
MLB

