Sunday night open thread

Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss considered the question. It was the last home game the team would play this season — regardless of the outcome — and as his manager stood for selfies with fans who arrived two-and-a-half hours before first pitch, Weiss contemplated the journey it took to get there and wondered: If his career had gone like Brian Snitker’s — a couple minor league seasons as a player, followed by decades coaching his way through the farm system, making it to the big-league staff, only to be sent back down to manage Triple-A before finally breaking through as a first-time major-league manager at 60 — would he have stuck with it?

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO