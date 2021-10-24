CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miles Bridges, Hornets, spoil Nets' home opener

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j68i5_0cbZXlK300

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, should be fourth-year; 4th graf, 51%, not 53%, many more changes

Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets remained unbeaten by pulling off another strong second half performance in a 111-95 victory Sunday to spoil the home opener of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets improved to 3-0 by outscoring Brooklyn 61-37 after halftime when they trailed by eight. They won their third straight after outscoring the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers by a combined 33 points in the second half.

Bridges finished one point shy of his career best set April 16 in Brooklyn. The fourth-year forward shot 9 of 16 from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and also grabbed nine rebounds.

LaMelo Ball added 18 and Ish Smith fueled Charlotte’s ability to surge ahead in the fourth quarter by scoring 11 of his 15 points. Cody Martin chipped in 12 as the Hornets shot 51 percent in the second half and 45.7 percent overall.

The Hornets pulled away despite quiet showings from Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were held to a combined 17 points.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 38 points as Brooklyn dropped to 7-3 in home openers since moving from New Jersey in 2012. Durant made his first five shots and shot 17 of 24 from the floor.

James Harden added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and was the only other player to reach double figures for the Nets, who shot 43.7 percent from the floor and misfired on 26 of 35 3-point tries.

The game was played after an anti-vaccine protest was staged outside Barclays Center in support of Kyrie Irving, who cannot play home games and is being held out of all games until he gets the vaccine.

Protesters chanting “Let Kyrie play” and holding signs reading “Stand with Kyrie” climbed through barricades and the arena was briefly locked down.

Durant’s running dunk gave Brooklyn a 68-59 lead with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter, but Bridges converted a three-point play to cap a 14-4 run and give Charlotte a 73-72 lead with 3:40 left. The Hornets held a 79-78 lead going into the fourth after Smith knocked down an 18-footer with 34.7 seconds remaining.

Smith’s 3-pointer with 5:17 remaining gave Charlotte a 97-88 lead and his 17-footer made it 102-93 with 3:55 left. Following a timeout, Martin hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock ran down for a 107-93 lead with 2:43 remaining to essentially clinch the win.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Miles Bridges Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets have announced their updated injury report before they tip off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's first regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season. On the injury report for the Hornets is two players, and the full list can be...
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Charlotte Hornets 123-112 in home opener

CLEVELAND — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Cleveland's sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory, wrecking the Cavaliers' home opener. The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
chatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets player grades: Nets embarrassed by Hornets at home

The Brooklyn Nets followed up their inspiring come-from-behind win over the 76ers with an embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets in front of their fans at Barclays Center. Miles Bridges was unconscious offensively. While missing only seven shots, Bridges went for 32 points in 35 minutes. As for his running mates LaMelo Ball (18 PTS, 5 ASTS) and Ish Smith (15, 4 ASTS), Ball made sure to put pressure on Brooklyn’s defense all game while Smith took over in the fourth period to propel Charlotte to the victory.
NBA
NBA

Sluggish Fourth Quarter Spoils Home Opener

WRAP-UP For the second straight game to start the 2021-22 season, the Cavaliers dug themselves a fourth-quarter hole. But unlike the opener on Wednesday night in Memphis, they couldn’t dig themselves out of this one. The Cavs trailed by just a point after three quarters, but a sloppy start to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Charlotte Hornets#The Brooklyn Nets#The Indiana Pacers#Barclays Center
ClutchPoints

Miles Bridges is gunning for the MIP

Miles Bridges is on a mission early on this season. He just helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as the squad continues their hot start. In that victory, Bridges had his second 30-point performance in back-to-back games. Most importantly, his team is also 3-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 33 year history. In those three games, Bridges is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and is shooting over 50 percent from the field. He is also taking the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive players. Bridges is doing it all early and the Most Improved Player award could have his name on it by the end of the year.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Welcome home: Nets take on Hornets at Barclays to open up home schedule

Put one on the board. It took a minute, but the Brooklyn Nets got their first win of the 2021-2022 season on Friday night in Philadelphia. Brooklyn got it done thanks to a 16-1 run to close it out and give themselves a much needed victory. For now, they can get comfy at home as they’ll be in town for the next few weeks.
NBA
chatsports.com

Spartans in the NBA weekly update: Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. impress in opening week

Jaren Jackson Jr., National Basketball Association, Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans men's basketball, Charlotte Hornets, Eastern Conference, National Football League. The NBA is back and there are a slew of former Michigan State basketball players suiting up around the league to start the season. Below, we put together some of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Hornets star Miles Bridges’ brutally honest response to getting posterized by Jaylen Brown

In the social media world that exists today, many players across sports make “business decisions” at times to ensure they don’t become a viral clip. On Monday night, one of those clips came to the light during the Charlotte Hornets – Boston Celtics matchup. All-Star Jaylen Brown rose up for a dunk and slammed it home over a stretched out Miles Bridges. The response by Bridges was perfect.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Cavs vs. Hornets: Live updates from Friday’s home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the home opener for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. They are looking to rebound from an opening night loss, as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The Cavs won’t have starting point guard Darius Garland, who suffered a sprained left ankle during...
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Miles Bridges scores 31, Hornets outlast Magic, 120-111

Miles Bridges scored 31 points while Gordon Hayward chipped in 24 points and five assists as the Charlotte Hornets pulled away from the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter to get a 120-111 win. The Hornets may have taken their opposition lightly after a couple of hard fought games on...
NBA
New York Post

Nets lose to Hornets in ugly home opener after pro-Kyrie Irving protests

The Nets’ home opener was a wreck, from the testy pro-Kyrie Irving protests outside that forced Barclays Center to briefly close its doors, to getting their doors blown off in a 111-95 loss to the Hornets. After leading by double-digits just before halftime and by nine in the third quarter,...
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges awarded Eastern Conference player of the week

It’s been announced by The Athletic’s, Shams Charania, that Charlotte Hornets forward, Miles Bridges, has been awarded Eastern Conference player of the week. In three games this season, Bridges is averaging 25.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game while leading the Hornets to a 3-0 record to start the season.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets collapse late in eventful home opener, get stung by Hornets, 111-95

It was one eventful home opener for the Nets Sunday afternoon. After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Hornets capitalized when it mattered most. Charlotte took over in the fourth and began to pull away late. After leading by four with eight minutes remaining, Charlotte forged a 14-7 run to take a 104-93 lead with 3:18 remaining.
NBA
Newsday

Kevin Durant gets little help as Nets drop home opener to Hornets

Coming off a thrilling comeback victory Friday in Philadelphia, the Nets were brimming with confidence going into their home opener against the Hornets Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center, but it was as though the visitors pulled the plug and turned off the Nets’ normally formidable offense. Kevin Durant still got...
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: What to make of Miles Bridges sudden explosion?

What to make of the sudden rise of Miles Bridges and what it means for the Charlotte Hornets. The Charlotte Hornets were expected to be better than last season, though I’m not sure many expected this team to be one bad overtime period away from being a perfect 4-0 through the first week of the season.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy