CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy start to the week

By Robert Poynter
pinejournal.com
 8 days ago

Monday will be breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Shower chances are possible...

www.pinejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crossville Chronicle

Chance of snow showers later this week

The snow word makes its way into the forecast for the first time this season. It is going to be cold and wet for mid and late week with a chance of snow showers at night and rain showers during the day. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy