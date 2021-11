While Tyler Matzek staked a worthy claim of his own to the NLCS series MVP, especially after his two inning appearance in game six that can be described as nothing short of heroic, there was never much doubt that Eddie Rosario would be awarded the NLCS MVP if and when the Braves closed it out. Close it out they did indeed, and Rosario delivered the knockout blow on offense, which came in the form of a two out three run homer to break the 1-1 tie and give the Braves the only runs they would need to close out the Dodgers.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO