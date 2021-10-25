Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup – Reuters witness

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule.
But experts warn that Sudan's military and civilian leadership are deeply divided, senior figures remain under military guard, and rebuilding trust between rival factions is a mammoth task.
"We sat with all actors from the military and civilian sides," one mediator said on condition of anonymity.
That intermediary is among a stream of leading Sudanese figures -- including businessmen, academics and journalists -- who have been trying to break the stalemate.
