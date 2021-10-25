CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup – Reuters witness

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 8 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The majority of Sudan’s cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party...

froggyweb.com

The Independent

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the country’s cabinet, and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says military forces have arrested the country’s acting prime minister and senior government officials, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum. The ministry described Monday’s actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them. The United States and the European Union expressed concern over Monday’s developments. A U.S. envoy says he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the takeover.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
WORLD
Columbian

Sudan arrests coup critics as pressure mounts

CAIRO — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures overnight, their relatives and other activists said Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military following its coup. The arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sudan Military Dissolves Transitional Government in Apparent Coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
WOKV

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership. In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced...
WORLD
CBS News

Apparent military coup in Sudan places already fragile transition to democracy at risk

Cairo — Sudan's information ministry said on Monday that the country's interim Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdok, was placed under house arrest as a military coup unfolded in the northeast African nation. After he refused to be a part of the coup, the army detained Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location, the ministry said in a statement cited by the AFP news agency.
POLITICS
