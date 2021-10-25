Roche launches genomic profiling kit to ease cancer research

A detailed analysis of scientific research has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 human genes have been mentioned in at least one cancer-related study – and those that haven't probably will be in the years to come. That makes looking for therapeutic targets very difficult for experts: Research into almost any human gene and its relationship to cancer can be justified based on previous studies, which can slow down the search for genuine genetic causes of the disease, as well as genetic causes involved in other health issues. The findings are based on results returned by the PubMed search engine, which covers...

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO