CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup – Reuters witness

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 8 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The majority of Sudan’s cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says the country’s interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover.
WORLD
The Independent

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the country’s cabinet, and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online...
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Military Coup in Sudan, Government Ministers Arrested

Army soldiers early Monday morning arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet as well as many pro-government politicians in an apparent military coup, Reuters reported citing three political sources. Sudan’s Culture and Information Ministry posted on Facebook a statement saying: “Members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council from the civilian...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Sudan#Khartoum
The Independent

Sudan general promises democracy after apparent military coup

The military chief of Sudan's transitional government vowed that a new government will hold elections after protests erupted in Sudan against an apparent coup. Sudan’s prime minister, members of the country’s cabinet and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers, as the armed forces fanned out across Khartoum and the internet and phone lines were disrupted.
WORLD
Columbian

Sudan arrests coup critics as pressure mounts

CAIRO — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures overnight, their relatives and other activists said Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country’s military following its coup. The arrests came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses...
WORLD
WDBO

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership. In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
CBS News

Apparent military coup in Sudan places already fragile transition to democracy at risk

Cairo — Sudan's information ministry said on Monday that the country's interim Prime Minister, Abdulla Hamdok, was placed under house arrest as a military coup unfolded in the northeast African nation. After he refused to be a part of the coup, the army detained Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location, the ministry said in a statement cited by the AFP news agency.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

The Latest: UN mission rebukes apparent coup in Sudan

CAIRO — The United Nations Mission to Sudan has issued an emphatic rebuke of what it called an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the northeast African nation’s fragile democratic transition. The first reports about a possible military takeover began trickling out of Sudan before dawn Monday. By mid-morning, the...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
WORLD
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. But experts warn that Sudan's military and civilian leadership are deeply divided, senior figures remain under military guard, and rebuilding trust between rival factions is a mammoth task. "We sat with all actors from the military and civilian sides," one mediator said on condition of anonymity. That intermediary is among a stream of leading Sudanese figures -- including businessmen, academics and journalists -- who have been trying to break the stalemate.
POLITICS
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy