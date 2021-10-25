CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

By Samy Magdy 
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it.And yet, with groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International barred from Tigray, along with foreign media, the report may be the world's only official source of information on atrocities in the war, which began in November 2020 after a political falling-out between the Tigray forces that long dominated the...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
WUHF

Sudan's prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday, a day after they were detained when the military seized power in a coup, according to a statement issued by his office. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international...
WORLD
newschain

Sudan general: PM detained in coup held for his own safety

Sudan’s ruling general said that the prime minister he deposed in a coup was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. But he warned that other members of the dissolved government could face trial as protests against the coup continued in the streets. A day...
WORLD
Gephardt Daily

Sudan’s military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup

Oct. 26 (UPI) — The Sudanese military seized control of the country early Monday and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in an apparent coup. “This is a new Sudan,” military chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan said in a news conference, The New York Times reported....
WORLD
WDBO

US ‘deeply alarmed’ by reports of possible Sudan coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — The U.S. government has responded to reports that a possible military coup is unfolding in Sudan, which has been grappling with a transition to democracy in the wake of the 2019 ouster of its former autocratic leader, Omar al-Bashir. In a statement early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#European Union#Military Coup#Coups#Sudanese#The Sovereign Council
IBTimes

Armed Forces Detain PM And Other Leaders In Sudan 'Coup'

Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in Hamdok's transitional government...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Egypt
Washington Post

MBS’s campaign against a former Saudi spymaster hits a roadblock

For six years now, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has feuded with one of the kingdom’s former top intelligence officials — in a series of suits and countersuits in U.S. courts that has also ensnared senior U.S. intelligence officials and diplomats refereeing the dispute. Opinions to start the day,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy