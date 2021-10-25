34th annual youth hunt planned Nov. 26-27

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case. About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried...
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — the most restrictive in the nation — was at the center of Supreme Court oral arguments Monday. Jan Crawford reports on the landmark legal battle and what it could mean for states nationwide.
An American Airlines flight attendant suffered a concussion after a passenger allegedly struck her in the face during a flight from New York to California, prompting the pilot to divert to Colorado last week, according to court documents released Monday. The passenger, Brian Hsu, 20, was charged Monday with assault...
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - More than 100 global leaders have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests. The promise, made in a joint statement issued...
