CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees....

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Day#Full Moon
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy