CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cipher

EHEXTRA
 8 days ago

Previous Solution: “I turned down a...

www.ehextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cipher#Scorsese
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Jon Stewart?

"The Daily Show" former host Jon Stewart has come out of retirement. On Sept. 30, the talk show host premiered in his latest comedy series, "The Problem With Jon Stewart," on Apple TV+. See: How Rich...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Robert Downey Jr. Gives Terrence Howard Credit For His Casting As Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. credited actor Terrence Howard for being responsible for his casting as Iron Man in the new book, "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." In the book, the 56-year-old actor expressed his gratitude towards Howard. "While I have your car, I'll reach...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Watch the trailer for 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'

"This is the night you've been waiting for," Mirren teases in the 70-second clip. The 76-year-old Triple Crown-winning actress goes on to explain that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw will be represented by fans who compete in head-to-head trivia matchups "about all things Potter." The first episode, airing Nov. 28,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘B Positive’ Creator & Co-Showrunner Marco Pennette Exits CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive creator and co-showrunner Marco Pennette has left the sophomore CBS comedy. Deadline understands that former Mom co-exec producer Pennette exited the series, which he exec produced with Chuck Lorre and former Two and a Half Men executive producer/co-showrunner Jim Patterson, at the end of the first season. The show, which returned for its second season last night, was inspired by Pennette’s own personal experience. Patterson will continue to serve as showrunner for season two, working closely with Lorre and executive producer Warren Bell. The series stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Hocus Pocus 2: Everything we know so far about the sequel

With new casting additions and a brief teaser, there’s plenty to get excited about regarding Disney+’s upcoming Hocus Pocus 2. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the highly-anticipated sequel so far. Earlier this year, Disney officially announced that they were making a sequel to the cult classic...
MOVIES
The Morning Call

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck has a spooky new role in ‘The Munsters’ movie

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Announced by Disney on Halloween

Disney is celebrating Halloween by giving fans some official news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus is in production, with original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all set to return as the Sanderson Sisters. Folks were curious to see who would be joining the trio in the new film, set for its debut next year, and now we know.
MOVIES
Variety

Lifetime Announces Two-Picture Deal With Sarah Drew

Lifetime announced a two-picture deal with Sarah Drew, who will star, write and executive produce “Reindeer Games” and star in “Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story” for the channel’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday film slate. “I’ve absolutely loved working with Lifetime over the past few years and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my relationship with them as an actor and now as a writer and producer as well. I’m delighted to announce my screenwriting debut with ‘Reindeer Games,’ a romantic comedy about love, loss, and the importance of true community. I’m looking forward to working with Lifetime to bring...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Movie Remake Is Better Than the Original

The history of American movies includes film remakes that were much better than their originals, both in terms of box office performance and the opinions of critics. First movies are road tests for remakes. If the first version does well, so should the second. And movies that are released decades apart are aimed at different […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy