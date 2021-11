DAX 40 holds above resistance trendline as bulls attempt to gain the upper hand. The DAX 40 is attempting to gather momentum for another break above 15,600 given recent resistance around this area. Upbeat mood is seemingly back in markets with Bitcoin’s recent rally likely a reason for more risk appetite, but growth and inflation concerns continue to cap the bullish momentum in stocks. The fact the index has managed to position itself above its descending trendline resistance is a good bullish signal in itself for the short term, but the daily candlesticks are showing a lot of indecision in their attempt to break higher, meaning that the climb is likely to be slow and painful.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO