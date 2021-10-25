Monday Thoughts: Knowing When It’s Time

I used to know a lot of things. In high school I knew the phone numbers for all my friends. I never fumbled for the names of the 238 kids I would see in the hallways in school. In college, I could derive the quasi-geostrophic omega equation and use the Method of Frobenius. I could recall the details of the Teapot Dome scandal and Harpers Ferry. I knew what Thailand and Taiwan used to be called. I could picture U Thant and Alice B. Davis (yeah, ouch!). You've heard the old codger say it before: "Sonny, I've forgotten more things than you will ever know". To a large extent, that's true - both individually and collectively.

