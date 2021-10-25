CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Thoughts: Knowing When It’s Time

By Will Stewart
 8 days ago

I feel like I’m playing “Red Light, Green Light” here. You know the game. A player who is “It” hides their eyes and turns away. You start a certain distance away, take little steps, and try to be still if “It”...

SPORTS

VIDEO GAMES

Patience, grasshopper

So happy we won! Would have stunk to lose to GT a week after UVA beat 'em ** -- UpstateSCHokie 10/30/2021 3:31PM. We beat GT by more than UVA beat them and we did it on the road -- VTStylez9 10/30/2021 3:33PM. The Hoo game is always a toss up....
SPORTS
Hes been pretty secretive...

I can say with certainty the IU program hasnt been told theyre the choice or that theyre out of it. They think theyre in it and worry about Alabama moving on from Walker (which I dont think is happening)
COLLEGES
How do you know?

Correct. Smoke is mostly blowing Bama's way at the moment. ** -- Diehard Hokie 11/01/2021 1:12PM. From reading the Indiana and Alabama message boards... -- Diehard Hokie 11/01/2021 3:27PM. Today's the day, any better or new feelings? Should I be ready to be sad? ** -- GBOHokie 11/01/2021 12:25PM. You...
SPORTS
Any word on when season hoops tickets get sent?

Digital only this year. VTTO told me they would be in my acct next week. ** -- hokie77 10/30/2021 3:33PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
BASKETBALL
Our current RPI is 13, so we should be good (I hope)

Now ref who looks like a NY mafia goon is trying to hand the match to Cuse -- hokiepro 10/28/2021 8:58PM. .yes. red card, you sit the next game. we'll make the ncaa tourney. we -- squarerootofone 10/28/2021 11:08PM. Our current RPI is 13, so we should be good (I...
SPORTS
Wait : losses 2 Pitt, BYU & ND Stub Hub prices drop + VT interest is down

Geez, now this, VT recently just surpassed UVA in living alumni -- VaTechie 10/29/2021 9:23PM. I'm envious that an engineering, architecture, project planning centric -- 91HokieBob 10/29/2021 8:10PM. Totally agree! Glad I resonated with someone on TSL. We post here about -- 91HokieBob 10/29/2021 3:49PM. Bob, it's the Fernando Lamas...
SPORTS
Getting it here on Bally, ch258 Comcast. Same for the

It’s the 80s again. A mediocre VT football team isn’t on tv every week -- 3TechFanz 10/29/2021 06:02AM. There is something nostalgic about the crackle of an AM sportscast. ** -- VTFelix 10/30/2021 11:14AM. If it was the early 80's, lucky to see VT once a year on National Tv...
FOOTBALL

