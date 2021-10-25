Fuel shortages in Haiti put lives of children, women at risk, UNICEF warns

Madras 1946 census reports a population of 795 people, up from 412 residents in 1940. To ex-gunners mate Turk, former naval aviation service man, belongs the credit of giving the people of Jefferson County their first sight of airplane wing-walking. The stunt was done on the wings of the B-Line aircraft Oriole, which has been in the county for several days, carrying passengers. On Sunday morning, with Buck Moore and Brother Ray, local auto mechanics, as passengers, Pilot Graham startled the natives with several wing-slips, vertical banks, and vhrees, bringing his passengers safe to the ground after coming down in as pretty a nose spin as anyone would care to see. The airplane was kept busy until late in the afternoon carrying local people who took advantage of the excellent plane and the reasonable terms which were offered to look on their home country from the air.

