China

Xi calls for closer cooperation to address global challenges, issues

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the...

Xi calls for taking stronger actions to jointly tackle climate challenge

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all parties to take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge. Xi made the remarks in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
CHINA
Birmingham Star

China to boost international IPR cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is endeavoring to promote a broader and deeper opening-up of the intellectual property rights (IPR) sector to boost international IPR cooperation during the 14th five-year-plan period (2021-2025), said the IPR authorities at Monday's press conference. The IPR authorities have drafted three major moves targeted...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Global exhibitors confident of upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- As China hosts the fourth international import expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, global exhibitors have shown more interest and confidence in seizing new opportunities in the Chinese market. For Kenji Mizuta, president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)'s Shanghai Representative...
ECONOMY
Person
Xi Jinping
China’s Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi’s statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe...
POLITICS
Xi stresses advancing pragmatic cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed adhering to being action-oriented and advancing pragmatic cooperation when he addressed the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Calling for more input into development and attention to developing countries' needs, Xi urged enhanced cooperation in key areas...
FOOD & DRINKS
Xi calls for promoting more robust, greener, healthier global development

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for promoting more robust, greener and healthier global development. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. The Chinese side has recently proposed the Global Development Initiative, calling on the international community...
CHINA
China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.
POLITICS
#President Xi Jinping#Republic Of China#Beijing#The United Nations#Of The People#Chinese
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for closer all-round cooperation with Uzbekistan

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Uzbekistan need to strengthen policy coordination and promote all-round cooperation. He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which he once again congratulated the latter on re-election as Uzbek president.
CHINA
Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games. (Reporting by Yew Lun...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for opposing hegemony, power politics

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on the world to follow the prevailing trend of history, and choose cooperation over confrontation, openness over seclusion, and mutual benefit over zero-sum games. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Xi calls for putting people front and center

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the...
CHINA
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Premier Li calls for closer cooperation on SCS, economy with ASEAN — Global Times

(Oct 26): Cooperation with China has become indispensable for ASEAN as the bloc is facing new challenges of saving their economies that have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, its stability and security challenged by a turbulent Myanmar and by the US, which is pressuring countries within the bloc to take sides, said experts on Tuesday as ASEAN convened a series of summits aimed at economic recovery, Global Times reported.
BUSINESS
China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

World leaders call for concrete actions to address climate change at COP26

"This COP must be a moment of solidarity. The 100 billion U.S. dollars a year climate finance commitment in support of developing countries must become a 100 billion dollars climate finance reality," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- World leaders on Monday called for concrete...
ENVIRONMENT
China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY
G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies were set to tackle climate change Sunday, the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, over the next two weeks. The Group of 20 […]
ENVIRONMENT

