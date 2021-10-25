Xi calls for closer cooperation to address global challenges, issues

(Oct 26): Cooperation with China has become indispensable for ASEAN as the bloc is facing new challenges of saving their economies that have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, its stability and security challenged by a turbulent Myanmar and by the US, which is pressuring countries within the bloc to take sides, said experts on Tuesday as ASEAN convened a series of summits aimed at economic recovery, Global Times reported.

