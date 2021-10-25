Xi hails China's major contribution to human rights cause in China, world

China accounts for 25% of the global greening. There are temporal and spatial differences of China's greening and intrinsic driving forces. Thus, it is crucial to determinize the contributions of human activities and climate change on greening at region scale. The Beijing"“Tianjin"“Hebei Region (BTHR) is one of the most active areas with human activities in China. It is necessary to explore negative or positive impacts of human activities on the regional greening or browning under climate change. A time series of annual vegetation coverage from satellite data was selected to quantify regional greening in the BTHR from 2000 to 2019 and their responses to climate change and human activities. Results showed generally widespread greening over the last 20Â years at an average increased rate of 0.036 decadeâˆ’1 in vegetation coverage (P"‰<"‰0.01). Overall warmer and wetter climate across the BTHR were positively correlated with regional greening. The positive effects of human activities on greening accounted for 48.4% of the BTHR, especially the benefits of ecological restoration projects and the agricultural activities. Increases in vegetation coverage had resulted from the combined effects of climate change and human activities. Climate change had a stronger influence on vegetation coverage than human activities. Contributions of climate change to greening and browning was about 74.1% and"‰<"‰20%, respectively. The decrease in vegetation coverage was mainly the results of the inhibition of human activities. More detailed socioeconomic and anthropogenic datasets are required for further analysis. Further research consideration would focus on the nonlinear responses of vegetation to climate change.

