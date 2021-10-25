Xi hails China's major contribution to human rights cause in China, world

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Joanna Chiu, the author of China Unbound: A New World Disorder, to...
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden met his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, continuing their discussions from the U.S.-ASEAN and East Asia summits in October. 'Indonesia is a vital strategic partner to the United States, and your leadership in...
SHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- As China hosts the fourth international import expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, global exhibitors have shown more interest and confidence in seizing new opportunities in the Chinese market. For Kenji Mizuta, president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)'s Shanghai Representative...
As global leaders gather in Glasgow, desperately seeking to save our overheating planet from this cataclysmic cycle of worst-ever storms and droughts, floods and famines, wildfires and weather-hells, the leader whose voice will likely dominate the 26th United Nations climate change conference will probably be the one who told the world he isn’t coming.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
BEIJING (Oct 30): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported. In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said...
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain is not expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to travel to Scotland for a climate conference and China has indicated it will send the country's top climate envoy instead, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Thursday. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26,...
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday. He will make a speech at the summit, the notice said. Xi has...
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.While the importance of the summit has been heavily hyped and expectation is high that...
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might...
Boris Johnson said world leaders must do more to tackle the climate crisis during an “extensive conversation” with China’s President Xi Jinping ahead of the Cop26 summit. They spoke for 45 minutes on Friday after it was announced the Chinese premier will attend the major climate conference in Glasgow virtually...
Tokyo [Japan], October 27 (ANI): More than 50 activists on Wednesday representing different backgrounds held an hour-long protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo taking forward their call to Japan and the international community to hold China accountable for the human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia.
China accounts for 25% of the global greening. There are temporal and spatial differences of China's greening and intrinsic driving forces. Thus, it is crucial to determinize the contributions of human activities and climate change on greening at region scale. The Beijing"“Tianjin"“Hebei Region (BTHR) is one of the most active areas with human activities in China. It is necessary to explore negative or positive impacts of human activities on the regional greening or browning under climate change. A time series of annual vegetation coverage from satellite data was selected to quantify regional greening in the BTHR from 2000 to 2019 and their responses to climate change and human activities. Results showed generally widespread greening over the last 20Â years at an average increased rate of 0.036 decadeâˆ’1 in vegetation coverage (P"‰<"‰0.01). Overall warmer and wetter climate across the BTHR were positively correlated with regional greening. The positive effects of human activities on greening accounted for 48.4% of the BTHR, especially the benefits of ecological restoration projects and the agricultural activities. Increases in vegetation coverage had resulted from the combined effects of climate change and human activities. Climate change had a stronger influence on vegetation coverage than human activities. Contributions of climate change to greening and browning was about 74.1% and"‰<"‰20%, respectively. The decrease in vegetation coverage was mainly the results of the inhibition of human activities. More detailed socioeconomic and anthropogenic datasets are required for further analysis. Further research consideration would focus on the nonlinear responses of vegetation to climate change.
(Oct 27): Whether silencing Hong Kong dissent or countering US sanctions, China can move faster than almost any country in the world to approve complex legislation. That’s why the years-long delay to pass sweeping property tax reform, called “crucial” by a top official in 2018, is so telling. The Chinese legislature’s most recent five-year agenda made drafting a real estate tax a priority, but now, more than halfway through, President Xi Jinping’s recently announced property tax plans fall far short of what lawmakers hoped.
- The restoration of all the rights of PRC in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people and the people from around the world. - The restoration of PRC's seat in the UN is of significant, far-reaching importance. - The past five decades have witnessed...
China's president Xi Jinping marked the country's 50 years of membership in the UN with a speech calling for greater global cooperation. Mr Xi addressed the conference via video link, calling for global cooperation on issues like terrorism and cybersecurity. He did not mention Taiwan. China was a founding member...
Comments / 0