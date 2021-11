In this case, I got to do it in person, because he's my teammate now, so it made it special for me. When the announcement happened — we've been playing the game, we don't really have our minds set moving to any leaderboard, whatever — when it happens it happens. We try to take as much as we can in at that moment, but when our PA announcer said it and the crowd went crazy, he happened to be sitting right next to me on the bench and I just congratulated him, told him how proud I am of him.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO