For just the third time, Erik Karlsson will suit up for an NHL game at the CTC as a San Jose Shark. Almost two years to the day later (October 27th 2019) the Sharks return to Ottawa, and the Senators will look to go 3-0 against their former captain. On this (very) young season, the Sharks have gone 2-0 and come to town hot off a 5-0 stomping over Montreal on Tuesday. With just five games played combined between these two teams so far, we can’t look too deeply into the numbers (especially since we’re talking about perennial basement dwellers) but with so many subplots, this could turn into a fairly entertaining game between non-traditional rivals.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO