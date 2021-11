It is fair, from a certain perspective, to view a new Mastodon album with an amount of suspicion. The common narrative around this band is that there was a downward turn in quality sometime shortly after Crack the Skye, with records from The Hunter forward failing to live up to the early heights of the band. The problem with this perspective is it is, quite simply, wrong. Mastodon certainly shifted following The Hunter, which in retrospect feels as much like the band self-destructing as it was also the seeds of this new phase of the band’s career. The history around that record has been documented extensively, from profound grief of the death of Brent Hinds’ brother to struggles with addiction and substances as well as a growing desire to explore the more psychedelic and rock elements the group had been introducing into their sound on Blood Mountain—those elements themselves having roots back to the debut EP.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO