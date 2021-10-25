CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers overcome Morant's 40-points, beat Grizzlies 121-118

By JILL PAINTER - Associated Press
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony got the game ball after...

Game Recap:Lakers 121, Grizzlies 118

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, 121-118. Carmelo Anthony (28 points, six 3PM), LeBron James (19 points, six rebounds, six assists), Anthony Davis (22 points, eight rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (13 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists) combined for 82 points for the Lakers in the victory. Ja Morant tallied a game-high 40 points (5-7 3pt FG), along with three rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 1-2 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 2-1.
NBA
NBA

